While on the trip I felt perfectly safe, but out of a sense of duty and respect for those who love me, I ended up limiting myself, my movements, and ultimately my enjoyment of the trip. Society tells women to not drink too much, not to go out late at night, not to talk to strangers, to watch what we wear. The list goes on.Optimistically but, ultimately, foolishly, many think women have power to prevent what others choose to do to them.

We know how dangerous the world is, we are women; it is not safe for us to go to the shop down the road. That is why it doesn’t make a difference whether I’m walking down Patrick Street in Cork or walking through a market in Egypt, the threat will always be there.

Of course, there’s a risk; there’s always a risk. But just because there’s a risk that someone might decide to do something to me does not mean I am not going to live my life. I cannot control the actions of others, but I can control how I live my life and I’m not going to shrink myself or my desire for adventure just because society might want me to.

My wish is that society would redirect the time and energy it puts into telling women how to be safe into telling the men who make the world unsafe to stop harassing women, to stop raping women, to stop killing women.

Then we can be free and travel and not have to worry about our safety every minute of every day, no matter where we are in the world.

