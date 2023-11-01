'We had to endure watching her deteriorate when there was no comeback'

'Today ‘End of Life Ireland’ will gather at the Dail in hopes of bringing their message to politicians about legislation for Voluntary Assisted Dying. Andrea chats to caller David whose mother recently passed away: 'We had to endure ten days after a major stroke watching her deteriorate and it was difficult when there was no comeback.

