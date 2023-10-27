We’d hardly recognise Perrie Edwards in her latest Instagram post

The shoot which features the 25-year-old rocking wet-look hair, sharp bold eyeliner and strong brows is a look we’ve never seen on Perrie but we’re seriously loving it!Captioning the image: “We won’t be distracted by comparison if we are captivated by purpose!” We don’t know if there’s a cryptic message behind this or not but we’re loving her new look and the fact she’s embracing her natural beauty.“Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face.
The shoot which features the 25-year-old rocking wet-look hair, sharp bold eyeliner and strong brows is a look we've never seen on Perrie but we're seriously loving it!Captioning the image: "We won't be distracted by comparison if we are captivated by purpose!" We don't know if there's a cryptic message behind this or not but we're loving her new look and the fact she's embracing her natural beauty."Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face. Over the last couple of years I've started to embrace them and don't feel I need to hide them anymore."