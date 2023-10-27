We Asked, You Answered: The Irish Television Show Viewers Most Want To Bring Back Is…

Have Sunday nights ever really been the same since Glenroe toddled off to the big TV farm in the sky? Are today's children missing out by not having Bosco and Dempsey's Den in their lives?

Gone but not forgotten… Glenroe is the Irish television show viewers would most like to see back on their screens. In a survey carried out on the Her.ie Facebook page, viewers voted for the Sunday soap set in a fictional Wicklow village as the television show of old that we would love to see returning to our screens.

Over a decade after its cancellation it seems Glenroe still has a place in the hearts of Irish television fans, claiming 28% of the vote. Following very close behind, children’s television favourite Dempsey’s Den, complete with aliens Zig & Zag from Planet Zog, made it to second place with 27% of the vote. headtopics.com

Another Irish television institution, Bosco finished third in our poll, with 21% of votes cast in favour of seeing the red-headed puppet back on our screens. Quiz fans, meanwhile, would like to see Ireland’s answer to University Challenge back on Irish television. Blackboard Jungle, presented by Ray D’Arcy, was top choice for 20% of voters.

One Irish television show has completely fallen out of favour as the years have gone by, however. Attracting only 4% of all votes cast, it seems no one really cares where ‘Where in the World’ has gone… This survey was carried out to mark The Digital Switchover, happening on October 24th. headtopics.com

