Watermelons At The Ready – Dirty Dancing Is Getting a TV Remake

And it turns out they don’t put her on the shelf, as the classic character is coming to life all over again, in a TV remake starring Little Miss Sunshine’s Abigail Breslin.

The classic 1987 film which tells the story of 17-year-old Baby and her holiday romance with the man who teaches her how to dance (Patrick Swayze) will be remade into a three-hour adaptation, courtesy of television network ABC.

The network announced the remake plans with 19-year-old Abigail confirmed in the role originally played by Jennifer Grey. It is not yet clear who will play Johnny, the role that launched Patrick Swayze's career, but Australian Wayne Blair (

