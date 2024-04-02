Waterford Football Boss Admits Wife's Encouragement Led Him to Apply for Job

Waterford football boss Paul Shankey has admitted that he went for the job following encouragement from his wife. The vacancy was the last senior inter-county football position to be filled ahead of the 2024 season, with the former Meath footballer stepping up to succeed Ephie Fitzgerald. Shankey’s wife hails from Waterford and he has been living there for 20 years now. “It probably wasn’t on my radar,” he says of the manager’s job.

“I’m involved with the Portlaw club, every club in Waterford is a dual – hurling is obviously the number one but they will always produce football teams which is great for all the kids, boys and girls. “It was actually my wife who said late last year that they had nobody, ‘Why don’t you apply for that job?’ Think she was trying to get rid of me! “So I reached out to the county board, had a couple of meetings with them so it really was a last minute decision, it wasn’t something I had looked into for year

