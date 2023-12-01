Waterford Airport to Get Runway Extension with €12 Million Private Investment

Waterford Airport could see its long-awaited runway extension in place by this time next year, following an announcement of more than €12 million in private investment. It is over seven years since the airport has seen a commercial flight take off from its runway but a partnership between existing shareholder the Bolster Group and the Comer Group which develops property on an international scale is set to see the necessary infrastructure put in place.

The existing runway has been seen as a barrier to attracting airlines to Waterford, because of its relatively short length, and while planning permission has been approved for a longer runway, local interests have been trying to attract funding to make this happen. Almost half of the expected €30 million which is needed to fund the extended runway is coming from the deal with the Comer Group, along with local investment, with the remainder hoped to come from public fundin





