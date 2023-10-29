Watch: Who was the funniest Friend?

While being interviewed on the red carpet at the American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles Friends stars Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow, who played Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay, were asked who they thought was the funniest person in the cast.Perry, who earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal of wise-cracking Bing, died on Saturday at the age of 54.

Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates, who played a close-knit group of young adults who spent time at each other's apartments and at"Central Perk," a fictional Manhattan cafe.

One of the major story lines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends - Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross - each discovered one by one. The pair eventually married. headtopics.com

The show was, for a time, the most watched US television program in prime time, with each actor earning $1 million per episode at the height of its popularity.

