WATCH: Wexford homes 'destroyed' after flooding

It is mostly made up of holiday homes but also includes some permanent residents.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Man jailed for manslaughter of housemate in WexfordA 45-year-old man has been jailed for nine years for stabbing a father-of-two to death in a house they were sharing in Wexford three-and-a-half years ago.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: 2023's 'best Netflix thriller' finally available to watch at home (but not on Netflix)2023's 'best Netflix thriller' finally available to watch at home (but not on Netflix)

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: 11 must-watch movies coming to the cinema this November11 must-watch movies coming to the cinema this November

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕