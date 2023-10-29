WATCH: This Matter-Of-Fact Review Of Fifty Shades Of Grey Is Genius

Reviews have been circulating and although reaction to the film has been mixed, there is no review quite as spot on as this one from The Onion’s movie critic Peter K. Rosenthal.

“Fifty Shades of Grey still blows other Hollywood films out of the water for its faithful depiction of what really happens between consenting adults when the lights are off, the genital clamps are on, the ball bag is in and the straight jacket is good and snug”.

