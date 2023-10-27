WATCH: The trailer for Dead to Me is here

Good news for fans of the hugely popular series Dead to Me, as the trailer for the third and final series has dropped.When we last left them off, a drunken Ben (James Marsden) had smashed into Judy and Jen’s car, injuring them both. Instead of sticking around and calling for help, Ben pulled a runner, leaving our girls vulnerable.

In the trailer, we see Jen and Judy recover together in hospital before reflecting on how they’ve come out on the other end of everything they’ve been through together. However, it looks like their peace is short-lived as a detective continues to sniff out their secrets, and the connection between Steve’s death and the hit-and-run.

After giving fans a snippet of what to expect from this season, the trailer ends with Jen reminding Judy that they are “badass bitches”. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with MS last year, and as a result had to take a five-month break from work. In an interview with the New York Times, she said that she felt an “obligation” to continue filming, even though the crew made it clear that there was no pressure on her to return to the show.One of the options presented to her was for production to put together some episodes with previously recorded footage. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Maine shooting: At least 16 people feared dead in Lewiston as police hunt for gunmanPolice say person of interest in case, a firearms instructor, attacked bar and bowling alley Read more ⮕

22 dead in Lewiston shooting as police launch manhuntAt least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 wounded in mass shootings at multiple locations including a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, NBC News reported, citing a Lewiston police source. Read more ⮕

“Everyone has their say”: Susanna Reid addresses Piers Morgan’s leaving Good Morning BritainThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge in Dublin has closed its doors for goodAccents Coffee & Tea Lounge in Dublin has closed its doors for good Read more ⮕

At least 16 dead and 60 injured in mass shooting with suspect still at largeAt least 22 people are dead in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, with between 50 to 60 people injured in the multiple incidents. Maine resident Robert Card has been identified as a suspect Read more ⮕

Maine shootings: At least 16 dead and dozens injuredInvestigators were still processing the crime scenes and working to gather evidence Read more ⮕