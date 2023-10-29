WATCH: The Hilarious Forfeit One Poor Irish Lad Had To Do After Losing A Bet With His Friends

One Limerick student had to pay the ultimate price for a lost bet this week with a forfeit he’s not likely to forget any time soon.

Matthew Moran and Conor Mardell went head-to-head in an ultimate FIFA tournament recently and unfortunately for Matthew, things didn’t work out too well for him. The price he had to pay for losing though? Standing in the O’Connell Monument fountain in Limerick. In a dress. Singing Whitney Houston.

