Watch: The Beatles premiere new 'Now and Then' film

The 12-minute documentary is entitled Now And Then: The Last Beatles Song and tells the story of how surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr worked with Apple Corps and film maker Peter Jackson to bring the song into the 21st century.

Now and Then, which is released on Thursday at 2pm, was pieced together from a demo recorded by the late John Lennon in 1979 and using new technology, including AI, the track features all four Beatles including guitarist George Harrison, who passed away in 2001.

A new music video for the song directed by Lord of The Rings director Jackson debuts this Friday afternoon. Speaking about directing the music video, Jackson says:"When Apple asked me to make the music video, I was very reluctant - I thought my next few months would be a hell of a lot more fun if that tricky task was somebody else's problem, and I could be like any other Beatles fan, enjoying the night-before-Christmas anticipation as the release of a new Beatles song and music video approached - in 1995, l loved the childlike excitement I felt as the release of Free As A Bird was inching...

"My lifelong love of The Beatles collided into a wall of sheer terror at the thought of letting everyone down. This created intense insecurity in me because I’d never made a music video before and was not able to imagine how I could even begin to create one for a band that broke up over 50 years ago, had never actually performed the song, and had half of its members no longer with us."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: BP’s profit falls short as gas trading turns weakerThird quarter profit rebounded from prior period amid stronger performance in oil trading but failed to live up to expectations

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: BP turnover falls short of expectations on ‘weak’ gas tradingOil giant’s earnings were well below last year’s record levels but remain high by historical standards

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: ‘Unprecedented’ flooding hits several counties ahead of Storm CiaránNewry under water after canal breaks its banks, humanitarian assistance scheme for flood-hit households be extended to Louth and Wexford, Minister says

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Manufacturing sector weakens to greatest extent for three monthsStaff hiring stagnated as manufacturers became less optimistic about growth prospects for the year ahead

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Kerry dealt blow ahead of All-Ireland defenceIt’s a blow to Jack O’Connor’s hopes of regaining the All-Ireland next year with the Kerry manager light on options in the middle of the field, particularly on the back of David Moran’s retirement at the start of the year.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: The Greatest Escape? Frank McNally on one man’s mission to make a movie about the Catalpa RescueRollicking true story has been made into a screenplay ahead of its 150th anniversary in 2026

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕