WATCH: One-Minute Clip Shows Why You Should Never Ask A Kerryman For Directions

We can’t quite put our finger on it but for some reason Irish people are pretty poor at giving directions.

In an era where we’ve Google Maps to thank for bringing us safely from A to B and avoiding unnecessary trips to C and D, we listen to out elders reminisce about tales of old that involve maps, compasses, peculiar road markings and of course, the north star.

The lads at Foil, Arms and Hog have decided to dander back in time to the 16th Century in their latest video. The minute-long clips reveals why you should never ask a Kerryman for directions and pays homage to the Kingdom;s greatest export, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh. headtopics.com

