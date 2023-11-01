Warren Gatland snubs Brian O'Driscoll again after naming his all-time Lions XV

, but he has decided to step away from the role ahead of the next tour taking place in Australia in 2025. And Gatland has marked this moment by picking his all-time XV from the players he has managed over his time in charge of the Lions.It is deja vu, though, and the glaring omission is Brian O'Driscoll, with the former Ireland captain reduced to a place on the bench.

Gatland, 60, famously dropped O'Driscoll for the final match of the 2013 series in Australia, and he has found no place for the former Leinster man in his starting team once again. Instead the Wales head coach has unsurprisingly picked a team stacked with Welsh players, nine in all. This includes the centre partnership of Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies.

Just three Irish players make Gatland's team. Johnny Sexton is named at out-half, Tommy Bowe is on the wing, and Paul O'Connell partners Alun Wyn Jones in the second row. Explaining his selections, Gatland said in his Telegraph column: "I have gone through my notes of each of the four tours – my first as an assistant to Sir Ian McGeechan to South Africa in 2009, then as head coach for Australia in 2013, New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021 and made what is undoubtedly the toughest selection I have ever had to make.

"To give it some context, I have made my selections based on a snapshot of all the players when they were at their best for the Lions when I was involved. It does not take into account what they achieved over the course of their careers but when they pulled on the red shirt."13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)9. Mike Phillips (Wales)4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Warren Gatland backs Andy Farrell to lead Lions in 2025The Wales head coach has confirmed he will not be putting his name forward for the 2025 tour to Australia.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Warren Gatland backs Andy Farrell to be next British and Irish Lions head coachWales coach rules himself out of the running to once again lead the Lions as they travel to Australia in 2025

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Andy Farrell backed to be next British & Irish Lions boss by Warren GatlandGatland has stood down as Lions coach and fancies Farrell as his successor.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Detroit Lions return to winning ways after brushing aside RaidersThe victory sees Detroit improve to 6-2 to tighten their grip on the NFC North division.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Brian and Arthur address trolling over baby Blake'People always come for us,' Brian and Arthur confessed as they addressed the trolling they faced over baby Blake.

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll dress to the nines for rugby galaAmy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll dressed to the nines for World Rugby Awards in Paris this week! And we're obsessed!

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕