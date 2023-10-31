Warren Gatland backs Andy Farrell to be next British and Irish Lions head coach

“But I think it is the opportunity now for someone else to be head coach and Andy Farrell would have my backing for the job. You cannot deny what Ireland have achieved as a nation over the last few years. There is no doubt that Andy has done a fantastic job.”
Gatland led the Lions to a 2-1 win in Australia in 2013, a drawn series in New Zealand in 2017 and a 2-1 defeat in South Africa in 2021.quarter-final exit Gatland, who also assisted Sir Ian McGeechan on the 2009 Lions tour of South Africa, offered to support his successor in an advisory capacity.
“If the next head coach wants to tap into my experiences from the last four tours, then I would still love to be involved in some way by passing on the knowledge and experience I have gained in trying to create harmony within a group of players from different backgrounds,” he continued.Leo Cullen excited about what Jacques Nienaber will add to Leinster
