Warning signs to help prevent cancer and improve survival rates

Cancer kills over 9,500 people a year in Ireland but experts have issued warning signs to help push up survival rates. Just days before World Health Day this Sunday, Dr Doireann O'Leary published valuable insights into preventing cancer that can help to manage risk. Cork GP Doireann said: “When it comes to cancer risk reduction, there are some things that we cannot control. “These are called non-modifiable risk factors. This includes a family history of hereditary cancer.

READ MORE: Woman with no symptoms shocked as bowel cancer detected in postal poo “However, discussing family history with your GP is crucial. “Those with a family history of breast or colorectal cancer may require earlier cancer screening. She added that there are also "modifiable risk factors" like day-to-day lifestyle choices such as smoking that we can amend to lower the risk of cancer. Dr O'Leary said: “It comes as no surprise that smoking is the most important on

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Status Yellow rain warning issued for five countiesFive counties have been issued with a Status Yellow rain warning as torrential showers are set to spread across the country. Met Éireann had issued a warning for all of Kerry on Saturday, but it has now been upgraded to include western parts of Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway as it spreads up the coast. The warning came into effect just after 10.30am on Sunday and will remain in place until noon on Monday, with Met Éireann warning of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult driving conditions in the affected counties.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Weather warning in place but finally signs of better weather aheadThe forecast for next week is pretty grim but there are signs better weather might be around the corner after Easter

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

19 warning signs you're lacking vitamins - from white spots to oily skinDr Eric Berg has listed nineteen warning signs you're body may present if you are lacking in certain vitamins and nutrients

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Met Eireann forecast 0 degree temperatures as warning in place for five countiesA Status Yellow Rain warning issued to five counties will lift later on today but wet conditions will continue this week and temperatures could drop to as low as 0

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Irish Pest Control Experts Warn of Increase in Clothes-Eating MothsIrish pest control experts have warned of a marked increase in clothes-eating moths this spring and have advised on how to guard your home against the invasion. Rentokil, Ireland's leading pest control provider, reports a 42% increase in callouts for brown house moths compared to last year. Brown house moths tend to increase in numbers in the springtime and feed on human clothing.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Spain holiday warning as extreme weather brings chaos to tourist hotspotsAhead of the Easter holidays, extreme weather warnings have been issued for popular holiday hotspots in Spain. Storm Nelson has been named and Irish tourists are being warned to prepare for 'widespread rain' and a 'sharp drop in temperatures'.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »