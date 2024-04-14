Warmer Weather on the Horizon in Ireland

After weeks of subzero temperatures, wind and rain, Met Eireann has delivered the weather update we have all been waiting for.

READ MORE - Driver removed from vehicle as car is hijacked in Dublin - Gardai launch major investigation "Next weekend is looking really promising and could be the lift so many people and businesses need. Lawnmowers will be roaring and garden centre car parks will be jammed," wrote Alan on social media.

Tuesday: Continuing cool with sunny spells and scattered showers tracking southeastwards. Highest temperatures 9°C to 12°C with moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Ireland Weather Settled Weather Warmest Day Temperatures Wind Chill Factor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland to Experience Warmer and Drier Weather Next WeekMet Eireann confirms that high pressure will bring much-needed drier weather to Ireland next week, promising warmer and sunnier days.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland to Enjoy Warmer Weather with Subtropical PlumeIreland is set to experience warmer weather as winds from the Azores bring milder air, with temperatures reaching almost 20C. However, unsettled conditions will persist with rain, drizzle, and gusty winds throughout the week.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Warmer but Wetter Weather Predicted for the MonthWeather experts are predicting that this month will be warmer but wetter than average, with a lingering area of low pressure meaning there will be extensive rainfall for at least the next three weeks. Umbrellas should be kept at hand in the coming weeks, according to the extended range forecast.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Met Eireann forecast indicates drier and warmer weather is finally on the wayThe longer-term forecast for later this month is ‘tentative’ as of yet, but would be a welcome alternative to recent inclement conditions

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Skies to rain on Paddy's Day parade but dry weather on the horizonIt is not all bad news, as Paddy's Day will be mild

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Storm on horizon as unusual low pressure near Iberia could be bound for IrelandIreland could be set for stormy weather this coming weekend should an area of low pressure near Iberia move this way over the coming days

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »