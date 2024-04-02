Warmer but Wetter Weather Predicted for the Month

Weather experts are predicting that this month will be warmer but wetter than average, with a lingering area of low pressure meaning there will be extensive rainfall for at least the next three weeks. There will be some sunny spells in the west later today, and tomorrow is looking brighter for most parts of the country. But heavy rain is expected to extend nationwide by Wednesday.

Umbrellas should be kept at hand in the coming weeks, according to the extended range forecast, which shows an area of low pressure anchored off the northwest of Ireland. Forecasters are predicting above-average rainfall as a result, although temperatures are also expected to be higher than averag

