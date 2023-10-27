War in the Middle East: The EU has rarely looked more divided amid Israel-Hamas war

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar prior to the start of a EU leaders' summit at the European Council building in Brussels on Thursday. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP

This was rich coming from Michel, whose rivalry with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has been a feature of life in Brussels for the past four years. It was once again evident last week when both travelled to Washington and had separate meetings with President Joe Biden.ignited earlier this month. The region has never looked more like a tinderbox. And the EU has never looked more divided.

The truth is that Israel-Palestine is one of the issues where the EU has always found it hard – and often impossible – to agree a common position on because EU countries have very different views, and are unwilling to submerge those in a composite EU position. headtopics.com

“You know, particularly countries” – Varadkar paused here – “that were involved in the terrible things that happened to Jewish people in the 1930s and 1940s. We need to understand where they’re coming from and why so many Jewish people had to return to Israel, their ancestral homeland, because of the events of the Holocaust.

Diplomats say that Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg have been among Ireland’s allies in the current push for a ceasefire statement. France and Netherlands have been strong in support of a ceasefire – or pause – but also strongly behind Israel’s right to self-defence. headtopics.com

One Irish diplomat, however, disputes the what-side-are-we-on analysis. “The stance Ireland takes depends on what the issue is. The issue at the moment is a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” he says.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Irish citizens urged to leave Lebanon immediately as Middle East situation deterioratesDepartment of Foreign Affairs says events could escalate with very little warning, which could affect exit routes out of region Read more ⮕

Security council fails to adopt Middle East resolutionThe UN Security Council has once again failed to adopt a resolution to address the deepening crisis in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Slight drop in petrol and diesel prices last month but instability remainsMotorists saved up to 2c per litre at the pumps in September, but prices rises could be on the cards due to crude costs and instability in the Middle East Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war; UN says aid ‘barely trickling’ into Gaza, as EU calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’US aircraft strike Iran-linked targets in Syria amid growing fears of escalation into a regional conflict Read more ⮕

Ukraine war: Russia executing soldiers who fail to follow orders, says USRussian military is threatening entire units with death if they retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire, the White House claims Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: EU leaders to call for Gaza ‘humanitarian pauses’US president Joe Biden calls for immediate end to Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in West Bank, and urges two-state solution to crisis Read more ⮕