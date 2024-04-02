Wanted fugitive responds to police appeal mocking his receding hairline

A wanted fugitive has cheekily responded to a police Facebook appeal after they made fun of his receding hairline. Balding criminal Daniel Kellaway had locals laughing with his promise to "catch up" with the police once he'd fixed his hair in Turkey. Avon and Somerset Police had issued an appeal for information about Kellaway over the Easter Bank Holiday. Officers were looking for the 29-year-old in connection with driving offences, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.
The police described him as "white, about 5ft 9ins, of average build with brown eyes, receding brown hair and facial hair". But Kellaway saw the funny side and replied to the alert with a witty comment. Commenting from his own Facebook account, Kellaway responded: "No need to mention the hairline guys, I'm heading to Turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up
