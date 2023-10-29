Want your other half’s FACE on your knickers? Well then I’ve some news for you

I hope this isn’t actually what you were thinking but nevertheless, I have some news for you.Yep, all you have to do is upload two pictures of their face (in good quality against a white background) and then pick the pair of briefs or boxers you’d like the picture on and VOLIA, en route to you via mail is some underwear with your partners face. Delightful.
Alternatively, you can put your own face on a pair of briefs and give them to your partner as a way of reminding them how eh, important you are?“They also make the perfect gift for a loved one when you’re not around; whether you want to see them as a warm and comforting presence or a passive-aggressive alternative to a chastity belt – your gorgeous face warding off persistent sexual intruders.”
Yeah, so there you have it. Creepy or cute it's really up to you to decide and these are certainly a present that will draw attention, that's for sure.