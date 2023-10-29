WANT! The stunning €18 jumpsuit that lands in Penneys this week

First up is this gorgeous sky-blue jumpsuit that’s priced at €18 and arrives in Penneys this week (that gorgeous ribbon detail).

Now the reason why we’re totally bowled over by this particular pick is the fact that it’s the type of piece you can wear during spring and summer. It’s the ideal outfit for when it gets a little warmer but hasn’t yet reached soaring temperatures, pretty skirts and cami tops might have to wait a while.I got in touch with the lovely ladies at Penneys HQ and have been told that this gorgeous one-piece arrives this week.

Having just booked a birthday break to Barcelona on a whim, I realised today that I actually don’t have anything to wear for this impromptu holiday. However, the below jumpsuit is definitely the perfect option for weather that’s likely to be between 16 and 19 degrees. headtopics.com

The only thing is I won’t be able to stop myself at just the one purchase once I see all the spring summer stock that’s currently arriving in store.

The €14 Penneys pants you’ll buy now and wear on repeat for the rest of the summerThese Penneys pants are only €14 and they come in two gorgeous colours Read more ⮕

Penneys is selling Disney CHRISTMAS TREE decorations, and they’re only €4Penneys is selling Disney CHRISTMAS TREE decorations, and they're only €4. Read more ⮕

This gorgeous €6 yellow top from Penneys is giving us such summer vibesThis gorgeous €6 yellow top from Penneys is giving us such summer vibes. Read more ⮕

This stylish, snuggly €12 jumper from Penneys is giving us serious Zara vibesSeasons change, people change, fashions change but one thing that will never waver is our undying love for al things striped. Read more ⮕

Rosanna Davison has been spotted in our favourite Penneys bootsRosanna Davison has been spotted in our favourite pair of Penney's boot that retail at just €21. She looks unreal, and we approve this rainy day look. Read more ⮕

Can we all take a moment to look at how gorgeous this €17 Penneys jumpsuit is?Whether you're staying in Ireland or jetting away to somewhere warm and sunny, you have to head to Penneys to pick up a few bits Read more ⮕