– ‘walk-on girls’ will no longer be used at darts events

Players participating in this weekend’s Unibet Masters event in the UK will not be accompanied by the famed walk-on girls.
The Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed that walk-on girls will no longer be used at its events, effective immediately. The practice of women accompanying male darts players onto the stage at darts events has been in existence for years and has been the subject of regular criticism; the PDC said it took the decision based on feedback from broadcasters of darts events.
“We regularly review all aspects of our events and this move has been made following feedback from our host broadcasters,” the PDC said in a statement to the Press Association.“The PDC wants more people to see it as a sport. It does not interest me (walk-on girls). It is just a sport,” Van Gerwen said. headtopics.com
Van Gerwen’s compatriot, Raymond van Barneveld, is opposed to the decision, tweeting a link to a petition on Friday to maintain the tradition of walk-on girls, a petition that has received over 5,000 signatures to date.
I will really miss the girls !! For me they are a part of the darts. headtopics.com