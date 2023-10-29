Waitress rescues child asking for help with a sign before parents arrested

A waitress in the US has rescued a child after she flashed him a homemade sign that read “do you need help?”

Saying that the child seemed “secluded” from his family, she noticed he was the only one without any food in front of him. Refusing to do nothing, she flashed the boy a handwritten sign which read: “Do you need help?” before the boy nodded and she quickly called 911.“We need to pay attention to the ones that are in need, and step forward to do something to change the situation.”

It was found that he used multiple items used as weapons to punish the minor including a bent metal pole, a wooden broom, a dolly cart, handcuffs, and ratchet straps. The child’s mum Kristen Swann has reportedly admitted to police that she knew about the abuse and did nothing, and has been arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect. headtopics.com

“We firmly believe that without her asking him if he needed help and calling 911, he would have gone even longer without eating or drinking and continuing to be tortured at the hands of Mr. Wilson.

