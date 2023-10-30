Voice Of Ireland Judge Gets A 45-Day Driving Ban And £500 Fine

judge Jamelia has been banned from driving for 45 days and fined £500 after she was caught driving without insurance on August 24th.

Jamelia told Redditch magistrates that she bought her last policy online and had presumed it would be renewed automatically. Officers also discovered that in addition to a lack of insurance, the car had two tyres with insufficient tread and a third with a lump, bulge or tear.

She pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without third party insurance and for having two tyres with insufficient tread and a third with a lump, bulge or tear. It is thought that Jamelia argued she would need to be able to drive in order to bring her two daughters Teya (12) and Tiani (8) to school.The singer said that there are no school bus services in the area and her children would be forced to catch a train and then walk to school everyday. headtopics.com

SURVEY: And the Most Influential Women in Ireland Are…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Indeed plans job support fundJobs site links up with Community Foundation Ireland Read more ⮕

‘One of Ireland’s best’ – The life of Christy DignamChristy's family released a statement saying he had come home to receive palliative care and the support shown by the people of Ireland was immense. Read more ⮕

Indiana Stones: Meet the man bringing back Ireland’s ‘lost culture’ of stone liftingFor centuries, the stones on Ireland’s rugged landscape were more than simple geographical features Read more ⮕

Ireland's Andy Farrell named World Rugby coach of the yearThe Irish head coach guided his team to a Grand Slam earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Ireland’s Andy Farrell named World Rugby Coach of the YearFive Irish players have been named in the World Rugby Dream Team Read more ⮕