Vogue Williams on why Spencer gives her the “ick”

The ick is something we’ve all heard about and we all get, whether we like it or not and that’s no different for

The ick is when your attraction to someone is switched to disgust after they do something completely unexplainable, like running for a train with a backpack on. And now Vogue has admitted Spencer gives her the ick sometimes.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Spencer & Vogue podcast, they opened up on what annoyed them the most about each other.asked Spencer what about her gave him the ick, which he was left confused by and said: “No. Why would I marry someone who I thought was disgusting? Isn’t an ick when you think something is hideous?”“You’re the one who kept drawing attention to that! It was just weird. Vogue and I had sex yesterday… Vogue was just really paranoid about her feet,” Spencer said. headtopics.com

“And she was like, “Oh they smell so bad.” I was like, “But they don’t.” And she kept bringing it up like some oddball.” “Well, that’s icky,’ Vogue said before telling Spencer that he sometimes gives her the ick, saying: “I have to say I’m not mad for your snots. You’ve got snots.”

Left shocked by his wife’s accusations, Spencer exclaimed: “You’re not mad for my snots? What a f***ing joke! This podcast, honestly, there is no upside to it. It doesn’t benefit me in any way to do this podcast. headtopics.com

