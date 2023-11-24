Violent scenes in Dublin city centre lead to arrests and unrest

There was a large garda presence in Dublin city centre following violent scenes last night. Clashes with gardaí, shops smashed and looted, and buses and Luas carriages set on fire. Some arrests were made and gardaí are out in large numbers in the area. Last night’s unrest came after a stabbing in Parnell Square. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described those carrying out the rioting as a “complete lunatic, hooligan faction”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has “no confidence” in Drew Harris or the Justice Minister





Garda ombudsman calls for witnesses after man seriously injured in Garda car incident on M50Brazilian living in Dublin was with friends on motorway trying to locate stolen motorbike when incident occurred

Dublin looks incredible in this Garda helicopter pic of Michael Bublé’s gigThe website for Irish women

Garda appeal as man missing from Dublin home believed to be in CorkNeil Murray, 45, was last seen on Treepark Road at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening

Dublin-based Garda Detective Found Guilty of Assaulting Man in BarA Dublin-based garda detective has been found guilty of assaulting a man in a crowded bar after the man claimed he was taking selfies and not recording the officer and his colleagues. The incident occurred at Café en Seine in Dublin on 11 December 2019. The detective, Robert Hennessy, pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a GSOC investigation. The assault was captured on the bar's security camera system.

Garda Commissioner condemns violence against police in Dublin city centreGarda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the violence against gardaí in Dublin city centre. Crowds have attacked police officers, thrown missiles, and looted shops. A bus and a Luas have been set on fire. Harris described the perpetrators as a 'complete, lunatic hooligan faction' driven by far-right ideology.

Garda Commissioner Denies Exodus of Senior Officers is Vote of No ConfidenceDrew Harris was responding to the latest recruitment problems in the force

