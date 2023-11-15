HEAD TOPICS

Violent Incidents Escalate in Cork City Amid Feud Between Groups

There are fears that somebody could be seriously hurt or even killed as violent incidents around an area on the northside of Cork city escalate. A feud between a number of groups has seen shots fired at houses on an estate, a car smashed up in broad daylight as it tried to escape from a group of attackers armed with pick-axe handles and baseball bats.

This incident happened yesterday afternoon at a roundabout on the southside of the city, in the Togher area but is understood to be connected to the outbreak of violence. CorkBeo reported that in a separate incident, shots were fired at another car - with a woman and child inside - after it was rammed from the side on a Cork city street. READ MORE: Garda Armed Response Unit called in as man 'stabbed in chest and back' in Clare assault Overnight - a flurry of new, so-called 'Call Out' videos were shared on social media platforms across the city - with various groups displaying a range of weapons, including firearms, hatchets and blades, and goading rival groups with specific threats made against named individual

