Violence Erupts in Dublin's O'Connell Street

LAST UPDATE | 16 hours ago LAST THURSDAY WEEK, I joined the many spectators who stood to witness the events which were unfolding just metres away from us on O’Connell Street and Parnell Street in Dublin. Like many other people from the north inner city community, I was shocked, sad and angry at the attacks which had occurred earlier that day. I attended the scene as I felt there was a leadership vacuum in our community as it processed the horrors of the day.

More than that, I felt there too was a lack of acceptance of what was brewing in the area. I could tell from what I had been seeing and hearing that something was in the air. I hoped to encourage people to channel their anger elsewhere, but that point had long since passed. There was nothing I could do, no one was listening to reason or common sense by then. We watched in frustration and disgust as the violence unfolded. Such a dark day for our city — seeing a street that we believed had long since been neglected burn was almost tragically poeti





thejournal_ie » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Garda Commissioner condemns violence against police in Dublin city centreGarda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the violence against gardaí in Dublin city centre. Crowds have attacked police officers, thrown missiles, and looted shops. A bus and a Luas have been set on fire. Harris described the perpetrators as a 'complete, lunatic hooligan faction' driven by far-right ideology.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Dublin-based Non-Profit Launches ChalkBack Campaign to Combat Street Harassment'Catcalling and groping are endemic issues and we want to empower victims to challenge them'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Dublin Couple Gets Married in Bewley's of Grafton StreetThe Grafton Street venue hosted the full ceremony and reception for 90 people upstairs in the cafe

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Dublin Canvas: On street corners around the city, art quietly thrivesAcross the capital, 500 traffic signal boxes have been transformed into pieces of public art

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Gardai appeal for anyone who witnessed horror crash in Dublin to contact themThe collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, happened at the junction of O’Connell Street and Abbey Street Lower shortly after midday on Wednesday.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »