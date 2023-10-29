Vintage Pop-Up Cinema, Art Gallery and Outdoor Market Announced For Temple Bar Summer Festival

The city centre will the introduction of Dublin City’s only outdoor night market, a vintage pop-up cinema and a special open-air gallery over June, July and August, with a series of free events for families.

The introduction of a night market for three evenings last year was a great success and it has been decided to extend the run over 13 weeks this summer. The market will run each Thursday from 5 June to 28 August from 6pm to 10pm and visitors can browse the stalls to find an array of hand crafted jewellery, pottery, prints, wood crafts and artisan food.

Situated at the west end of Temple Bar, Copper Alley Laneway will be converted to a vintage outdoor cinema each Thursday night in June and July with two screenings of classic films with Irish connections. The vintage outdoor cinema will be hosted in a gazebo and each screening will feature a live performance. Entry fee is €5 and includes the film screening, homemade lemonades, popcorn and toffee apples. headtopics.com

