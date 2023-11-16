Vineyard Hotels: A Growing Trend in the UK's Wine Country

I swirl the remainder of a garnet-red Pinot Noir, gazing out at the rolling hills from where it came. It’s a mesmerising landscape of endless neat rows of vines, their delicate tendrils stretching towards the beating sun. I finish the last of the glass, and take leave from this wine-tasting lunch, ready for a little lie-down. And mercifully, my room in this quaint vineyard hotel is a few staggered steps away. This wine escape isn’t in Burgundy in France, or Marlborough in New Zealand.

I’m in Denbies in southeast England, the heart of the UK’s burgeoning wine country, where vineyard hotels are fast becoming a popular destination for wine lovers and travellers in need of a countryside break. Once scoffed at for their inferior products, British wine has progressed to a €350 million award-winning industry. The next stage of maturity is expanding the vineyard sites to offer on-site accommodation – ranging from converted barns found in Tillingham, to the five-star rooms of Lympstone Manor or the glamping site in the Secret Valley in Somerse

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Irish People Embrace Medical Tourism for Affordable TreatmentsMore and more Irish people are becoming 'Medical Tourists' to access affordable treatments abroad. The rising costs of medical treatments in Ireland and the cost of living crisis are driving people to seek medical care overseas. While cosmetic procedures like dental treatments have gained attention, a growing number of 'medical tourists' are traveling for serious and life-changing procedures.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Rampant Scams Targeting Irish ConsumersConor Pope: While you are reading this sentence someone somewhere in Ireland is being targeted by faceless criminals with a laser-sharp focus on conning them out of their life savings. Almost €1m is stolen from Irish consumers daily via irishtimesoped

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Win a Two-Night Culinary Getaway at Tulfarris HotelThe Irish Times has teamed up with Tulfarris Hotel to offer one lucky Food and Drink Club reader a two-night culinary getaway for two. During the stay, the winner will be treated to a sumptuous breakfast on both mornings, afternoon tea, and a three-course dinner at Fairways Restaurant, guided by Executive Head Chef Eddie McDermott.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Win a Tranquil Winter Getaway at Fitzpatrick Castle HotelOne lucky Irish Times reader has the chance to win a two-night winter retreat accompanied with breakfast each morning and dinner on one night with a carefully selected bottle of wine at Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel. Enjoy the luxury of winter at this 18th century four-star luxury castle hotel located near the historic village of Dalkey, with panoramic views over Dublin Bay and beyond. The package includes a full Irish breakfast each morning, a sumptuous dinner for two at Mapas Restaurant, and a late checkout for extra relaxation.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Win a Spectacular New Year's Eve Getaway at Anantara The Marker Dublin HotelAnantara The Marker Dublin Hotel is giving one lucky Irish Times reader the chance to win a spectacular getaway for New Year’s Eve. The winner will enjoy an overnight stay with a five-course tasting menu at Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins, entertainment and much more.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Somalia on the Brink of Famine as Mass Starvation WorsensAgencies say Somalia is ‘on the brink of famine’, but evidence suggests the extent of mass starvation is much worse. Residents count the mounds of dirt marking the newly dug graves of children in a camp for displaced people in Baidoa, Somalia. Abdirahman’s mother held him close, though she believed he was already dead. The skeletal 11-month-old boy was unconscious on the long minibus ride to Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, from Janale, in Lower Shabelle – nearly 100km away. Beside them sat the boy’s aunt, Siciido Osman Gasim. Now, they were sitting in an intensive care unit in Banadir Hospital, where Abdirahman lay connected to a drip. His mother, who is just 17 and is not being named here, watched over him. They had been in hospital for four days, and have no plans to go back home again, even if he is discharged.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »