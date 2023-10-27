“Viewers Won’t Be Expecting What Is To Come” – EastEnders Star Speaks Out About Upcoming Storyline

that he was sceptical about the storyline at first: “My initial response was that I didn’t want to do it.

“I was pretty scared because it’s challenging and some of the most intense work I have ever done. But it is an important story to tell, and I am glad to have the opportunity to tell it.” He added: “There is a lot of drama coming up for Dean and the Carters. It’s a hard-hitting story that is going to change the family forever. Viewers definitely won’t be expecting what is to come.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Love Island’s Amy Hart expecting first childAmy Hart, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sam Rason. Read more ⮕

Boxer Nicola Adams expecting first child with girlfriend Ella BaigFformer professional boxer Nicola Adams and her girlfriend beauty blogger Ella Baig have announced that they are expecting their first child. Read more ⮕

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reportedly expecting their first child togetherG'wan. Read more ⮕

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey expecting first child togetherCongratulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey following the news that they are expecting their first child together. Read more ⮕

CBB viewers think the show is fixed following last night’s evictionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Viewers were in floods at When Michael Met Davy on RTÉ One last nightViewers were captivated by When Michael Met Davy, a documentary about a young hurling fan asked by Davy Fitzgerald to address his players. Read more ⮕