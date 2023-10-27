Viewers were in floods at When Michael Met Davy on RTÉ One last night

The documentary follows what happened when Davy Fitzgerald asked 11-year-old Michael O’Brien to give a motivational speech to the Wexford players ahead of a match.
Davy and Michael first met when the hurling manager surprised Michael, a massive GAA fan, as he appeared on theIn the end, the boy gave a rousing speech that would put any county manager out of a job. “Little did I think I’d be here today standing in front of a county team but I’m here,” he told the team.“There are two things you have to do – work and believe.”
It was a brilliant piece of television and if Twitter is anything to go by, there wasn’t a dry eye in the entire country after it.last night. A young boy focusing on his passions and abilities as opposed to his challenges. Credit to his family and teachers. Davy Fitz is a real class act also.Only getting around to watching it now but Michael O’Brien is a man beyond his years. Faith in humanity restored. headtopics.com
