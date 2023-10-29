VIDEO: Well That’s One Way To Announce a Pregnancy…

Meet the McGillicuddy’s, who took creative pregnancy announcements to a whole new level by using the current #ShareACoke campaign to great effect.

In their video, which has been viewed over 380,000 times, the pair are seen enjoying some beverages when they realise that they take on the voice of whomever’s name is on the can they are drinking from.

Morgan Freeman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christopher Walken all feature before the couple’s voices go back to normal. When they check out the cans, though, there’s a little twist. headtopics.com

