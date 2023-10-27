VIDEO: Watch an American Attempt to Read the Irish National Anthem

With the All-Ireland finals just around the corner, we’ve been warming up the vocal chords and readying ourselves to blast it out on the second and fourth Sundays of September (replacing the final line with COME ON CLARE/CORK/MAYO/DUBLIN, naturally).

While our American cousins get the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keyes blasting out the Star Spangled Banner on their greatest sporting occasions, we’re currently thanking our lucky stars that they don’t try to do us a favour and do the same for us in Croker.Hat Tip: Video posted on YouTube yesterday by comedy outfit Pork Street, and shared on Reddit Ireland today by Mayoorbust.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

WATCH: Irish Girl Group ‘Featuring X’ Release Brand New Track ‘Wild Love’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

WATCH:Take That’s New Video for Their First Single As A TrioThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Food Porn of the Day: Tender Crackling Pork Belly Garnished With Nectarine, Chilli And SageThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕