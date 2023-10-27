VIDEO: Twin Carries Injured Sister Across The Finish Line In 800m Race

Twin sisters Chloe and Claire Gruenke were competing in a 800m race at the Southern Illinois Track Meet last weekend when disaster struck.
Chloe felt something pop in her leg and fell down but thankfully her sister Claire came to the rescue. Instead of moving on or even calling for help, Claire picked up Chloe and kept competing with her sister on her back.“I went up to her and I said ‘Chloe are you okay?’ and she was like ‘I don’t know. Something just pulled in my leg.'”
“I put her on my back, and then I started to jog. I got really tired, so I walked the rest and the crowd was just blaring in my ears. That gave me energy to at least finish it,” Claire told the news station. headtopics.com
Before approaching the finish line, Claire put Chloe down and told her to cross the finish line first and she refused insisting they cross together. “They didn’t win the race, but they won the hearts of everyone in the audience,” their coach, Ted Crail, said, according to the. “I’ve been coaching for 20 years. This was the first time I ever had tears in my eyes at one of the meets.”
This is just lovely, and while we fight like cats and dogs with our sisters, there's nothing quite like that bond!