VIDEO: Toddler Interrupts Wedding Ceremony With This Announcement

We’ve watched a fair few wedding videos in our time: some make us laugh, some make us cringe and this one has us laughing out loud.

Hannah Lienert-Forrest and Ben Lienert were just about to say their vows when one of their guests made a big announcement that he just couldn’t hold in any longer. Pulling at the groom’s sleeve, the little boy exclaimed, “I need to poo” and, of course, everyone started laughing.

Uploading the video to YouTube, Hannah wrote: "Children and weddings don't always mix, but they sure know how to make them memorable.

