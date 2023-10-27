VIDEO: The Brilliant Reaction From Teenagers When Justin Bieber Turns Up At Their Prom

Students from Chatsworth Charter High School in California completely freaked out over the weekend when Justin Bieber rocked up to their high school prom.

The group swamped the singer when he popped in to the event, with fans posting pictures of the occasion to social media with captions such as "the best night of my life".

