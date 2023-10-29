VIDEO: Slippin’ and Slidin’: Pooch Sneaks Into The Pool While Owner Is Out

By HerFashionSurvey reveals the most popular places for proposals this Christmas season104-year-old woman says the secret to a long life is ‘a Guinness a day and don’t marry’‘I’ve asked my 18-year-old daughter to pay €86 a month for bills – now she claims I’m mean’‘Am I wrong for making my wedding child-free?’

By HerFashionSurvey reveals the most popular places for proposals this Christmas season104-year-old woman says the secret to a long life is ‘a Guinness a day and don’t marry’‘I’ve asked my 18-year-old daughter to pay €86 a month for bills – now she claims I’m mean’‘Am I wrong for making my wedding child-free?’

Video: Presenting “Dogilates” – The Pilates Workout Video for DogsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Video: Miley Cyrus Raps About Twerking In Will.I.Am’s New Video Feelin’ MyselfThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

VIDEO: The Brilliant Reaction From Teenagers When Justin Bieber Turns Up At Their PromThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

VIDEO: One Electric 80s Party with SEAT Ibiza!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

It’s Been 5 Years Since The Viral Video Of The Little Boy In Dublin AirportThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Celebrity Good Week/Bad Week: Big Baby Announcement, Another Wedding And A Very Drunken VideoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕