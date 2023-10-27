VIDEO: GAA Stars Make Headlines on NBC News

Some of the GAA's most familiar faces made NBC's Nightly News for their recent rebuilding efforts in Breezy Point, Queens.

This is how some of the leading lights in GAA are introduced in a recent NBC News report. The report showcases the efforts of GPA representatives who travelled stateside last week to help in the reconstruction of youth and sports facilities in Breezy Point, Queens.

Breezy Point boasts a strong Irish community, and many of activity and community centres in the area were badly damaged by Hurricane Sandy. GPA chairman Dónal Óg Cusack led an 18-strong team in the efforts, supported by Aer Lingus and their work made the ‘Making a Difference’ slot on NBC’s Nightly News. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

VIDEO: Fashion And Film Unite – Dylan Penn Stars In Karen Millen’s No More TiarasThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Mayo TD Alan Dillon elected chair of Fine Gael parliamentary partyThe former GAA footballer replaces Richard Bruton who is retiring from politics Read more ⮕

Ulster GAA considering findings of review prompted by allegations against former Derry manager Rory GallagherReport to examine Ulster’s adult safeguarding policies was commissioned after allegations by Mr Gallagher’s ex-wife Nicola Read more ⮕

Ulster GAA to consider findings of review into Rory Gallagher allegationsThe Fermanagh native stepped down from his role as Derry boss prior to the Ulster Final against Armagh in May after the allegations were made against him Read more ⮕

– A Song That All GAA Fans Will Relate ToThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Monumental work of research sheds new light on GAA in the time of SamGround-breaking account of evolution of competition for Ireland’s most famous sporting trophy Read more ⮕