VIDEO: Every Maid Of Honour Speech, Ever

People often say that the best thing about a wedding is the best man’s speech but Owen Weber thinks that the maid of honour speech is the real highlight.

The comedy writer from Detroit decided to show just how much appreciation he has for it with a video entitled ‘Every Maid of Honor Speech, Ever’.Harry PotterThis Irish hotel is perfect if you want to live like Blair WaldorfThis Dublin pub already has its Christmas decorations up and they’re incrediblePeople who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science says

Video: Presenting “Dogilates” – The Pilates Workout Video for DogsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fireworks leaving children with 'serious injuries' every yearFireworks are leaving children with “serious injuries” every year, An Garda Síochána has said. Read more ⮕

Here’s The Reason Every Woman Should REALLY Head To The Gym (Thank Us Later)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Eight Tough Decisions Every Student Faces In CollegeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Every Single McDonalds Branch In Ireland To Offer Free Breakfasts This FridayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Nearly 100 domestic abuse incidents reported to Gardaí every day this yearThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕