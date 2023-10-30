VIDEO: Dublin Driver Baffles Road Users With Bizarre Road Crossing

A Clonmel Beer bike driver left Dublin road users completely puzzled the other day when he decided to use the pedestrian crossing.

It’s unclear whether the driver thought that the pedestrian lane was a cycle lane or what exactly was his motivation behind the bizarre event was. His movements forced a number of people with prams and other pedestrians to step out around the traffic island and onto the road.Survey reveals the most popular places for proposals this Christmas season104-year-old woman says the secret to a long life is ‘a Guinness a day and don’t marry’People who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science says

Dublin Marathon: Everything you need to plan your route and road closuresBy staying informed and planning ahead with road closures and routes, everyone can make the most of this exciting event, celebrating Irish Life Dublin marathon 2023 Read more ⮕

Road closures as 20,000 to tackle Dublin MarathonRoads around Dublin city will be closed to traffic for portions of the day as more than 20,000 people tackle the Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Read more ⮕

We pity the poor Dublin driver who parked the car and arrived back to THISThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

It’s Been 5 Years Since The Viral Video Of The Little Boy In Dublin AirportThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Video: Presenting “Dogilates” – The Pilates Workout Video for DogsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Video: Miley Cyrus Raps About Twerking In Will.I.Am’s New Video Feelin’ MyselfThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕