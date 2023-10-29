VIDEO: Day Trip to Chic with Kildare Village

As far as dreamy fashion goes, this gorgeous video is proof that you don’t have to be on the streets of Paris or Milan to rock the latest styles in every setting.

Kildare Village is the Irish home of high-end fashion at up to 60% off the RRP all year round, and we all love getting a deal, or better yet, a designer steal! One of the latest attractions at the fab outlet destination is the Day Trip to Chic packages, which sees shoppers enjoying five secret escapes across Dublin and Kildare.

Noted fashion blogger Tara Marzuki spent a day styling her favourite looks from Kildare Village (lucky girl!), inspired by each of the locations that made up the Top 5 Day Trips to Chic. From the beautiful Howth pier at sunset to the cool, urban setting of the Grand Canal Docklands, you’ll be able to follow Tara’s Chic journey here over the coming weeks. We’ll be bringing you closer to each location with a unique video on each one. headtopics.com

Video: Presenting “Dogilates” – The Pilates Workout Video for DogsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Video: Miley Cyrus Raps About Twerking In Will.I.Am’s New Video Feelin’ MyselfThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Take a look around Solange Knowles’ effortlessly chic downtown Hollywood loftSinger, performance artist, and actress Solange Knowles has opened the doors of her loft, and her interior choices are truly exquisite. Read more ⮕

Get A Casual Chic Look With These Picks From Littlewoods IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

To Hell or to Bishopstown: The day Cork City should have beaten GalatasarayManchester United were almost saved a trip to Istanbul 30 years ago. Read more ⮕

The Facts On Paper (Or So To Speak): International Women’s Day GraphicThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕