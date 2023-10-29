Victoria’s Secret models aren’t as impressive in everyday situations

The Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show took place last night, where lots of really attractive girls walked up and down a stage for a very large sum of money.

People lose their reason over these blatantly inhuman specimens and their gift from God bodies. It’s their job to look that nice, just like it’s your job to photocopy things for your arsehole boss, Niamh.

Here’s some Victoria’s Secret models (poorly) Photoshopped into everyday situations to prove that they are just like you and I. headtopics.com

