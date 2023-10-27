Victoria Beckham went grocery shopping and everyone had a peek in her basket

Shoppers at a New York health food shop were surprised to find themselves rubbing shoulders with pop royalty this week when Victoria Beckham turned up at Whole Foods.

The fashion icon (42), who was stocking up on food ahead of Superstorm Stella, looked cheerful as she strolled the aisles of the store wearing huge flares and a stylish double breasted coat.If you were hoping to see an extra large bag of Doritos, some Oreos and a box of wine, prepare to be disappointed.

Somewhat predictably, onlookers who had a sneaky peek into her shopping basket confirmed there was nothing but salmon, green vegetables and a few dips in there. The moral of the story? If you find yourself waiting out a storm in a celebrity’s house, you better hope it’s not Victoria Beckham’s.ariana grandeVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far headtopics.com

