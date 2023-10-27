Victoria Beckham offers Geri some parenting pearls of wisdom

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, who is married to Formula One boss Christian Horner, said she was delighted to receive a visit from her former bandmate Victoria Beckham. Geri gave birth to her son Monty just 5 months ago, she has a daughter Bluebell (11) from a previous relationship.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Geri said Victoria offered up some helpful tips: "She brought a beautiful outfit for him, it was so sweet. She's fantastic mother and Monty was having reflux, so she helped me. She has a wealth of experience bringing up boys and I appreciate that. She's very tender-hearted."

She went on to say how blessed she feels to be close to all the Spice Girls. Meanwhile, Geri has recently returned to music with the release of ‘Angels In Chains’ in tribute to her late friend George Michael. headtopics.com

