Victoria Beckham 'furious' with David for dragging up Rebecca Loos scandal

Posh and Becks opened up about how the affair allegations impacted their relationship - with Victoria admitting they "were against each other" and struggled for a long while after it came out. An insider has now claimed Victoria has blamed David for triggering Rebecca's tell-all. A source told Closer: "While Vic knows this backlash was never David's intention and she appreciates him speaking from the heart about what was a very difficult time, she's also angry that he didn't think about the consequences of bringing it up again.

While a source claimed to Heat Magazine that the couple worry they have "opened a can of worms". They said: "In the series, she spoke about resenting David for what they had to go through at that time, and in some ways, it's like she is reliving it all over again. She has found herself very angry because she feels, yet again, that David has dragged her into something she didn't want to get into.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday in a lengthy tell-all interview, Rebecca discussed the vital parts of the story that were 'left out' of the Netflix documentary. "I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have moved very much on with my life. And when this documentary came out, and everything happened that happened after the documentary came out, I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life," Rebecca shared on the ITV morning programme.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: David and Victoria Beckham 'will regret' addressing Rebecca Loos affair claimsDavid and Victoria Beckham 'opened a can of worms' by bringing up the affair scandal which saw Rebecca Loos claim she slept with the footballer in the early noughties

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Victoria Beckham 'furious' with David for dragging up Rebecca Loos scandalVictoria Beckham is reportedly 'furious' with her footballer husband David for dragging up the Rebecca Loos affair claims 20 years later as their marriage gets put under the spotlight yet again

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Kerry Katona has 'no sympathy' for Rebecca Loos after David Beckham 'affair'Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona said she has no 'sympathy' for Rebecca Loos - who alleged she had an affair with David Beckham in the early 00s

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Inside Rebecca Loos' dramatically different life 20 years after Beckham 'affair'Rebecca Loos has embraced a quiet life in Norway as a yoga teacher after hitting the headlines in 2004 for alleging she had an affair with David Beckham while working as his assistant in Madrid

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Inside Rebecca Loos' dramatically different life 20 years after Beckham 'affair'Rebecca Loos has embraced a quiet life in Norway as a yoga teacher after hitting the headlines in 2004 for alleging she had an affair with David Beckham while working as his assistant in Madrid

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: David Beckham pays emotional tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Ballon d'OrDavid Beckham attended Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris to speak about Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton - who died earlier this month

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕