Victoria Beckham 'furious' with David for dragging up Rebecca Loos scandal

Posh and Becks opened up about how the affair allegations impacted their relationship - with Victoria admitting they "were against each other" and struggled for a long while after it came out. An insider has now claimed Victoria has blamed David for triggering Rebecca's tell-all. A source told Closer: "While Vic knows this backlash was never David's intention and she appreciates him speaking from the heart about what was a very difficult time, she's also angry that he didn't think about the consequences of bringing it up again.
While a source claimed to Heat Magazine that the couple worry they have "opened a can of worms". They said: "In the series, she spoke about resenting David for what they had to go through at that time, and in some ways, it's like she is reliving it all over again. She has found herself very angry because she feels, yet again, that David has dragged her into something she didn't want to get into.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday in a lengthy tell-all interview, Rebecca discussed the vital parts of the story that were 'left out' of the Netflix documentary. "I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have moved very much on with my life. And when this documentary came out, and everything happened that happened after the documentary came out, I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life," Rebecca shared on the ITV morning programme.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕