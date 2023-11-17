This is the victim impact statement of Ryan Casey, in full: "Ashling and I first met on the 6th of September in 2013 at a local rugby club disco in Tullamore, which was 10 years ago this year. We were both just 15 years old and it was our first time to ever meet even though we only lived 7 or 8 minutes up the road from each other.
I knew even way back then that there was just something so special about her, her beautiful and warm personality coupled with that big distinctive and wholesome smile that I grew to love more and more as time went on. The very next day, I just couldn’t resist, I felt that there was genuinely something so special about her….so I just had to text her. So, from that day forward we started texting each other and after a number of weeks and meet ups we were in a relationship together until the following May of 2014 until we went our separate ways as I suppose looking back on it now, we were both still so young…we both had a lot going on at that age. But during that time we were together…. we had gotten so soclose to each other
