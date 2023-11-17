This is the victim impact statement of Kathleen Murphy, in full: "Ashling was one in a million. She was loving, caring and always had a gentle big smile for everyone. She always thought about everyone else before herself. "She took pride in herself, she had accomplished so much at such a young age yet always stayed grounded and humble. She loved fashion and music. She had an infectious laugh but never wanted to be centre of attention. Ashling knew her place in life and was a great listener.

"Our house was alive with music every night as she played her fiddle. I miss her sweet music in our home, it breaks my heart. Ashling loved passing on her music to her younger students and playing music at home with her sister and father. READ MORE - An emotional Joe Duffy fights back tears live on radio thinking of murdered Ashling Murphy and her family "Ashling loved playing camogie. I miss going to her camogie matches and music concerts. We visited so many wonderful places and met people who became lifelong friends because of Ashling's talent

